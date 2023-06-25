Man critically injured after shooting outside northwest Miami nightclub

Police are investigating a late night shooting outside of a nightclub in northwest Miami that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries.

Miami Police said the shooting took place around midnight in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 11th Street.

Officers arrived and found a man, who was not identified, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released details on the shooting at this time, including if anyone was taken into custody.