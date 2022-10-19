Man Critically Injured in Crash in Allapattah: Miami Police

Miami Police are investigating a crash in Allapattah that left a man critically injured Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 20th Street.

Police said officers responded and found a man was trapped in a car. Fire Rescue responded and the man was freed from the car.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. His identity wasn't released.

Images from the scene from Only in Dade showed the car, a white Infiniti, severely damaged.

An investigation on what led to the crash is ongoing, police said.

