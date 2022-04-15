Man Cut Arm, Smeared Blood on Miami Beach Holocaust Memorial: Police

A man accused of cutting his arm and smearing his blood all over a Holocaust Memorial in Miami Beach has been arrested, police said.

Christopher Green, 44, was arrested Thursday on a charge of criminal mischief at a church or place of worship, an arrest report said.

According to the report, the incident happened Tuesday morning at the memorial at 1933 Meridian Avenue.

Witnesses said they saw a man, later identified as Green, deface the memorial.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Green "began to dig into his left forearm, causing multiple lacerations" and causing his arm to bleed, the report said.

He then used the blood to smear along the wall of the memorial, the report said.

"The defendant wrote numerous letters of the alphabet in his blood," the report said. "The letters he wrote did not spell anything readable."

Green walked away from the memorial but the incident was captured by a surveillance camera, the report said.

An officer watched the footage and recognized Green, who the report lists as unemployed and homeless.

Green was found Thursday and booked into the Miami-Dade jail, where he was being held on $5,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.