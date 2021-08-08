Man Dead After Possible Home Invasion in West Park

Broward Sheriff deputies are investigating a possible home invasion in West Park that left one man dead.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning near the 5700 block and Southwest 27 Street in West Park.

An unknown altercation occurred and shots were fired, police said.

BSO district deputies found an adult male dead at the scene.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are on the scene investigating the incident.

Police have no released any additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.