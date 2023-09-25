Man dead, another injured after shooting in Lauderhill

A man died and another was injured in a shooting Monday in Lauderhill, police said.

Officers responded after 9 p.m. to the 1200 block of Northwest 31st Avenue, where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where one of them died. The second victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

What led up to the shooting was unclear. There was no information on a possible suspect.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.