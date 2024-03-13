Man dead, girlfriend hospitalized after apparent shooting in SW Miami-Dade: Police

A man is dead and his girlfriend was hospitalized after police said they were both found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in SW Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, an adult man was found near the 11000 block of SW 30th Street, and appeared to have an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

MDPD spokesperson, Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, told NBC6 that the man's girlfriend had also been shot and was wounded at the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the woman to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At this time it is still unclear how the woman was injured. The investigation continues.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.