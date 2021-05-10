Florida

Man Dead, Suspect in Custody After Shooting Outside Immigration Building in Orlando

A man is dead and a suspect was in custody after a shooting outside a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building in Orlando Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. outside the building on Corporate Center Boulevard, Orlando Police officials said.

Lt. Diego Toruno said a man and woman were walking into the building when another man drove up, confronted them and opened fire.

The man was shot and died at the scene, Toruno said. His identity hasn't been released.

The woman was able to escape without injury.

Toruno said the suspect fled the scene and was spotted by an officer, and there was a pursuit that ended with the suspect in custody.

Police haven't identified the suspect or said what charges he'll face.

