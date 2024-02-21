Man dead, woman critically injured after double shooting in Hollywood: Police

Police are investigating an early morning double shooting in Hollywood that left one man dead and a woman in the hospital Wednesday, officials said.

According to Hollywood Police, at about 12:33 a.m. officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting along McClellan Street.

When officers arrived they found two victims. One man died at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds and a woman was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

Video from the scene showed investigators assessing the area and multiple bullet casings were scattered. The victim's body was also still at the scene.

"I was asleep and I just heard many gunshots," one witness recounted. "I woke up and I was like 'Man, were those gunshots?' I don't know, but I wasn't going outside to check."

Police say the shooter fled the scene before officers arrived.

A spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department told NBC6 that detectives are now trying to talk to other witnesses for information, as they investigate the circumstances around the shooting.

Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.