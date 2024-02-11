Man denied bond after allegedly trying to kidnap child at Miami Beach CVS Pharmacy

The man accused of trying to kidnap a 4-year-old at a pharmacy in Miami Beach is being held without bond Sunday.

Nicolas Sternaman is charged with kidnapping and battery in connection to the incident.

Disturbing surveillance video shows the moment the man tried to snatch the child who was walking with his parents.

The child's father intervened and the child is seen breaking free. He then chased the suspect, as he ran out of the store.

Police eventually caught up with the man and took him into custody.

The child's family tells NBC6 that they just arrived from Cuba and are terrified by what happened.

A judge denied Sternaman bond in court on Sunday and also ordered him to stay away from the victim.