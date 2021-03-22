Broward County

Man Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times on County Bus in West Park

Getty Images

A man died after he was shot multiple times Sunday while on a Broward County bus in West Park, sheriff's officials said.

The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at a Broward County Transit bus near the 3500 block of South State Road 7, Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said.

While on a county bus, Joseph D. Jackson, 42, got into an argument with a male subject, who showed Jackson his handgun and threatened to kill him, officials said.

When the bus stopped and Jackson turned to leave, the subject shot him multiple times in the back, officials said. Jackson fell onto the sidewalk and the subject got off the bus and fired more rounds before running away.

Jackson, of Miami Gardens, was transported Jackson to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where he was later pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported. 

Detectives are asking anyone with more information to contact BSO Homicide Detective Nuno (Mike) Roque at 954-321-4242. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org

