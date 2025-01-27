Man dies after being shot multiple times on I-95 in Broward County: Authorities

A man was shot and killed on Interstate 95 in Broward County Sunday night, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said the shots were fired at around 6:13 p.m. on I-95 southbound, north of Oakland Park Boulevard.

First responders from different jurisdictions including BSO, Florida Highway Patrol, Fort Lauderdale police and the Oakland Park Fire Rescue found a man who had been shot several times, including once in the neck, fire rescue said.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but did not survive, authorities said. The victim's name was not immediately provided.

The southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down from Cypress Creek Road to Oakland Park Boulevard for the investigation, but have since reopened. Some drivers were stuck in traffic for several hours.

Authorities said they questioned a number of people at the scene, and detectives could be seen walking around the highway with flashlights and looking into what appeared to be a vehicle at the center of the investigation.

Information on a potential suspect was not immediately provided.