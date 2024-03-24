Miami Gardens

Man dies after being stabbed by mother of his children in Miami Gardens

The two reportedly got into an argument that turned into a physical altercation on Sunday afternoon

By NBC6

Miami Gardens stabbing scene
NBC6

A man died on Sunday after police say he was stabbed by the mother of his children in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens police officers responded to the scene along NW 177th Street around 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, following a report of domestic battery.

The two reportedly got into an argument that turned into a physical altercation, before the stabbing took place, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the man to a nearby hospital, where he died. The investigation is ongoing.

