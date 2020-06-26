Man Dies After Apparent Stabbing in Southwest Miami Intersection: Police

Police are investigating a late night stabbing incident in Southwest Miami that left one man dead.

Miami Police say the incident took place around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 49th Avenue and 8th Street, where officers found the man who appeared to be stabbed and unresponsive on the ground.

Rescue crews transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died. Officials have not released the victim’s identity at this time or any possible motive behind the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.