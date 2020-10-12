Miami-Dade County

Man Dies After Getting Caught in Strong Current Near Haulover Beach

Another man hospitalized in stable condition after being pulled from water

NBC 6

One man has died and another was hospitalized after they got caught in a strong current near Haulover Beach Monday, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police officials said a group of six people were at a sandbar when two men started drifting away due to the current.

A third man jumped into the water to try to rescue them, but a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat responded and pulled all three from the water.

Local

Florida Keys 2 hours ago

Florida Boy, 11, Helps With Grandparents' Rescue at Sea

Fort Lauderdale 3 hours ago

33rd Annual Las Olas Art Festival Returns with New Social Distancing Protocols

Two of the men were rushed to Aventura Medical Center where one of them later died, officials said. The other man was in stable condition.

Officials haven't released the victim's identity. The incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyHaulover Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us