Man Dies After Getting Caught in Strong Current Near Haulover Beach

One man has died and another was hospitalized after they got caught in a strong current near Haulover Beach Monday, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police officials said a group of six people were at a sandbar when two men started drifting away due to the current.

A third man jumped into the water to try to rescue them, but a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat responded and pulled all three from the water.

Two of the men were rushed to Aventura Medical Center where one of them later died, officials said. The other man was in stable condition.

Officials haven't released the victim's identity. The incident remains under investigation.