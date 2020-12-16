Man Dies After Hit-and-Run Crash Sends Car Into Front Gate of Miami-Dade Home

A driver was killed when a hit-and-run crash sent his car through the front gate of a home in northwest Miami-Dade late Tuesday, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Police officials said they responded to the crash in the area of northwest 77th Street and Northwest 14th Avenue around 11:45 p.m.

Officials said the driver of a black sedan struck a white sedan, causing the driver of the white sedan to crash into the front gate of a home.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

The driver of the black sedan fled the scene, while the driver of the white sedan was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Police haven't released the identity of the driver who died. The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.