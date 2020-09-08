Florida

Man Dies After Jumping Out of Car on I-95 in South Florida

A 48-year-old man jumped out of a car window and died after being struck by another car traveling on Interstate 95 in South Florida, authorities said.

The man climbed out of the window of a Lyft traveling south on I-95, just south of Hallandale Beach Boulevard, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was hit and killed at about 8:15 p.m on Sunday.

The man was hit by a sedan whose driver did not stop, according to the agency. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

