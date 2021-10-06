Miami-Dade

Man Exposes Himself to Two Women While Driving in SW Miami-Dade: Police

43-year-old Rommy Rey was driving westbound on Kendall Drive at Southwest 97th Avenue when he began catcalling at the two victims

By NBC 6

Miami-Dade Police arrested a man they say exposed to two women while driving down a Kendall road and later committed a sexual act.

Officers say 43-year-old Rommy Rey was driving westbound on Kendall Drive at Southwest 97th Avenue on October 1st when he began catcalling at the two victims.

The victims, ages 25 and 27, told police Rey drove alongside them and exposed himself before he began committing a sex act while looking at them.

Both victims recorded the act and gave the video to police, who were able to identify Rey and take him into custody.

Rey is charged with one count of indecent exposure.

