Man Facing DUI Manslaughter in Fatal 2019 Crash in Fort Lauderdale

A man has been arrested on DUI manslaughter and other charges in connection with a 2019 crash in Fort Lauderdale that killed another driver.

Christopher Eastes, 40, was arrested Monday on DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, reckless driving and other charges in the Nov. 22, 2019 crash that killed 22-year-old Anthony Daniel Torres-Loughan, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit said Eastes was behind the wheel of a 2016 Jeep and was exiting Interstate 95 southbound at the Davie Boulevard exit traveling at about 89 mph as he approached the traffic signal at the end of the ramp.

Eastes then "disobeyed" the red light and entered the intersection, where he struck a 1997 Honda driven by Torres-Loughan, the affidavit said.

The force of the collision sent the Jeep and Honda into a third vehicle, and Eastes' Jeep ended up on top of the Honda, the affidavit said.

Torres-Loughan was ejected from his car and killed at the scene.

The driver of the third vehicle suffered serious bodily injuries including a broken arm. Eastes was hospitalized with minor injuries.

While Eastes was in the hospital, a Fort Lauderdale police officer met with him and noted that he smelled alcohol on Eastes' breath, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, a blood sample taken from Eastes about three hours after the crash showed his blood alcohol level was .17, above Florida's legal limit of .08.

Eastes was booked into jail and remained held without bond Tuesday, records showed. The affidavit didn't explain the delay between the crash and the arrest.