Man Facing Murder Charge in Fatal Road Rage Shooting in Tamarac: BSO

A man is facing a murder charge after a road rage incident in Tamarac ended in a fatal shooting, authorities said.

Melvin Foster, 52, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the Wednesday morning shooting that left another driver dead, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. in the 8400 block of West Commercial Boulevard when Foster and another driver got into an altercation, officials said.

Melvin Foster
At one point, Foster pulled out a firearm and shot into the other driver's vehicle, hitting him in the chest.

The other driver, whose name wasn't released, was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Foster, of Coral Springs, stayed at the scene and was taken into custody before he was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

