Man Shoots, Kills Tenant After Heated Argument in SW Miami-Dade: Police

A man was charged with second-degree murder after police say he shot his tenant in the head at a southwest Miami-Dade home Saturday night.

Miami-Dade police responded to 1925 SW 125 Court to reports of a shooting at approximately 9:58 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 27-year-old Armando Alvarez, at the side of the home, lying on the ground in a pool of blood and unresponsive, police said. Paramedics pronounced him dead shortly after.

Detectives said Alvarez and the suspect, 34-year-old Samuel Omar Gonzalez, got into a heated argument while they were gathered at the backyard pool with their girlfriends and another friend. The victim, along with his girlfriend, live at the side efficiency of Gonzalez's home, while Gonzalez and his girlfriend live in the main quarters of the residence, detectives said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The victim attempted to make amends with Gonzalez, but Gonzalez allegedly responded by slapping the victim in the face in front of everyone, detectives said. Shortly after, Gonzalez armed himself with a pistol and shot the victim before leaving and driving away.

Detectives found Gonzalez inside his vehicle Sunday afternoon in Doral and arrested him. He was charged with second-degree murder with a weapon.

Gonzalez remains in jail without bond. Attorney information was not available.