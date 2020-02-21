Florida

Man Fatally Shot Himself While Playing With Gun: Florida Sheriff

By Associated Press

Hernando County Sheriff's Office
Hernando County Sheriff's Office

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

" data-ellipsis="false">

A man who was waiting for a haircut fatally shot himself on Thursday while playing with a gun, sheriff's deputies said.

The man sat down on a bucket outside his bedroom door while he waited for another man to cut his hair. He started playing with a handgun, which discharged, Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

The man was already dead when sheriff's deputies arrived, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's officials called the death a “horrible accident” based on statements from witnesses, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The sheriff's office hasn't released the name of the man, or what kind of weapon was involved.

Death Investigation - Oakcrest CircleOn 02-19-2020 just before 6:30 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies and...

Posted by Hernando County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 20, 2020
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us