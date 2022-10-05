Man Fatally Struck by Pickup Truck in Fontainebleau: FHP

A male pedestrian was struck and killed in Fontainebleau in Miami-Dade County Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP officials said the incident occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. when a white Toyota pickup truck was traveling south on Northwest 87th Avenue in the area of Northwest 7th Street.

The victim was attempting to cross Northwest 87th Avenue when he was struck by the oncoming Toyota. The man died on the scene as a result of his injuries.

The southbound lanes of Northwest 87th Avenue are currently shut down. Traffic is being detoured at Northwest 8th Street.

