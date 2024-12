A man was found shot "several times" early Friday in Miami, authorities said.

City of Miami police said they responded at around 2:18 a.m. to a ShotSpotter alert of several rounds of gunfire at 5950 NE Biscayne Boulevard.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial in critical condition.

NBC6 is working to learn more about a search for a suspect, and what may have led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.