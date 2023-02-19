Man Found Dead in Wendy's Parking Lot: North Miami Beach Police

North Miami Beach Police is investigating after a man was found dead at Wendy's parking lot in North Miami Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at 25 Northeast 167 Street after reports of a man in his 40’s that was found dead in the parking lot from an apparent gunshot wound, NMBPD said.

@myNMBPolice responded to 25 NE 167 St (Wendy’s) this morning in regards to a male in his 40’s that was found deceased in the parking lot from an apparent gun shot wound. Detectives are still following up on leads and DO NOT have a motive at this time. More info to follow. -NMB4 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) February 20, 2023

No identities were released.

Detectives are still investigating the cause of this incident.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.