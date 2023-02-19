Man Found Dead in Wendy's Parking Lot: North Miami Beach Police

North Miami Beach Police is investigating after a man was found dead at Wendy's parking lot in North Miami Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the scene at 25 Northeast 167 Street after reports of a man in his 40’s that was found dead in the parking lot from an apparent gunshot wound, NMBPD said.
No identities were released.
Detectives are still investigating the cause of this incident.
