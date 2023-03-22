Man Found Shot in the Head on Miramar Sidewalk: Police

Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head Wednesday morning in Miramar.

Officers responded to the area of Pembroke and Hiatus roads after 1 a.m. and found a man laying on the sidewalk bleeding, Miramar Police said.

He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where it was later discovered that he had a gunshot wound to the head.

The age and name of the victim have not been released. He remained in critical condition.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.