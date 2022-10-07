Miami-Dade

Man Found Shot to Death in Doorway of SW Miami-Dade Home: Police

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to the home in the 16400 block of Southwest 288th Lane after a ShotSpotter alert

By NBC 6

Cherney Ahmara / WTVJ-TV

Police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday morning at a southwest Miami-Dade home that left one man dead.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the home in the 16400 block of Southwest 288th Lane after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

Officers found a man, who was not identified, dead with a gunshot wound laying in the front doorway of the home. Family members said they heard a exchange of gunfire between several men outside the home.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami-Dade Police Departmentshooting investigation
