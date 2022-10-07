Man Found Shot to Death in Doorway of SW Miami-Dade Home: Police

Police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday morning at a southwest Miami-Dade home that left one man dead.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the home in the 16400 block of Southwest 288th Lane after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

On the scene of #BreakingNews in SW Miami Dade where police responded to a shot spotter alert and found a man dead in the front doorway of a home.



Police say a family member saw men shooting, & say gunmen “fled” (unclear if by car or on foot) working to learn more @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/J4QkNrob3K — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) October 7, 2022

Officers found a man, who was not identified, dead with a gunshot wound laying in the front doorway of the home. Family members said they heard a exchange of gunfire between several men outside the home.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.