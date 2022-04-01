Man Found Shot to Death in Miami Gardens Apartment Parking Lot

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Miami Gardens apartment complex Friday morning.

Officers responded to the scene located at the 21000 block of Northwest 14th Place, after a woman said she found the man's body just after 7 a.m.

“I saw that there was no movement, no breathing, no movement of any sort," said the woman, who didn't want to be identified. "So, at that point, I told the children in the car 'I think something’s wrong, let me call 911' and so I did.”

Chopper footage showed Miami-Dade Fire Rescue at the scene with a body covered by a tarp.

“When I looked at him, I did see something on his chest," the woman said. "I can’t tell you if it was a gunshot or a stab...but I was close enough to know that he was not breathing."

Miami Gardens Police confirmed the man suffered from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials did not release the victim's identity.

The incident remains under investigation.

