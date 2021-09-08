Miami-Dade County

Man Found Shot to Death in Running Car in Southwest Miami-Dade

By NBC 6

NBC 6

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a running car in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning.

The discovery was made when officers responded to 14740 Southwest 264th Street shortly before 6:30 a.m., Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Officers arrived and found the man unresponsive in the car, and began resuscitation efforts before they discovered he'd been shot, officials said.

Despite the life saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMDPD
