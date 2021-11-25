Broward

Man Hit Thursday by Tri-Rail Train in Fort Lauderdale

The incident took place just after 11 a.m. near Northwest 62nd Street and Andrews Avenue

A man was struck Thursday morning by a Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident took place just after 11 a.m. near Northwest 62nd Street and Andrews Avenue.

The victim reportedly suffered traumatic injuries and was being taken to an area hospital by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

No vehicles were involved in the crash.

Fort Lauderdale Police have not confirmed any of the details in the incident.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

