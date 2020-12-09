Florida

Man Holding Trash Can for Friend Finds Dead Body Inside: Police

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified man had been holding the 55-gallon container for a friend who promised to retrieve it later

A Florida man, who had been storing a trash can for a friend for more than two months, found a badly decomposing body inside when he opened it, authorities said.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified man had been holding the 55-gallon container for a friend who promised to retrieve it later. But they never returned and after about two months, the man smelled a foul odor and opened the container. Inside were human remains that had been wrapped up.

The Herald-Tribune reported Tuesday that the sheriff's office is investigating the identify of the remains and how they died. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Detectives are following leads as the investigation continues, but have not named a suspect. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

