A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Miami on Monday night, according to police.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was shot in the area of NW 22nd Court and NW 28th Street at around 9:15 p.m., authorities said.

He was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police did not say what may have led to the gunfire, or if any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.