Man hospitalized after being struck in hit and run crash in southwest Miami-Dade

A man driving a scooter is in critical condition after a hit and run accident in southwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol says the man was riding a black scooter when an unknown vehicle crashed into him and fled the scene near Krome Avenue and Southwest 136th Street on Saturday.

The driver of the scooter is in critical condition and was taken to a local hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for anyone with information regarding the vehicle that fled the scene is urged to contact *FHP (*347).