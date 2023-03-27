Man Hospitalized After He's ‘Unintended Victim' of Fort Lauderdale Shooting: Police

A man was hospitalized after he was struck by a bullet in Fort Lauderdale Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported around 2:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of Northwest 20th Street.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded and found the wounded man, who was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The man's identity wasn't released, and police said it appears he was an unintended victim.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No suspects were in custody but the shooting remained under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.