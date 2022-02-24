Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Pembroke Park: BSO

A man was hospitalized Thursday morning after he was shot in a Pembroke Park intersection.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene near the 4400 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard just before 6 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Investigators discovered a man was shot during a robbery attempt and drove himself to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

BSO did not release additional information on the shooting or any suspects involved at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.