Search for shooter accused of luring man into Pinecrest neighborhood before opening fire

Pinecrest Police are searching for an attempted murder suspect, accused of opening fire on a man in a neighborhood on April 17, before driving off.

Jefferey Manuel Chamorro allegedly lured a man into a residential area along Southwest 128th Street. He then pulled up in his vehicle next to the victim's vehicle and fired five rounds into the driver's front side door, police stated.

The victim, who was not injured, then reportedly followed Chamorro, but lost him in traffic.

Chamorro is charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder. Investigators say they spoke with Chamorro and arranged a surrender, but he failed to appear.

Chamorro was last seen in a grey 2016 Cadillac SUV with the Florida Tag RFIW55.

Police say Chamorro is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows where Chamorro may be is encouraged to contact the Pinecrest Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 305-234-2100 or Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477.

The victim's identity and the circumstances that led to this incident have not been released.

Documents show Chamorro has a lengthy criminal record including domestic battery, drug possession and false insurance claims.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.