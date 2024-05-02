Man in critical condition and first responders transported to the hospital after house fire in Little Havana

A man is in critical condition, while two officers and a firefighter were transported to the hospital after a house fire in Little Havana.

According to the City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue, they responded to reports of a house fire at 12:26 a.m. at 3691 NW 16 Street.

Once they arrived, the residents informed the crew that a family member was still inside the house.

Credit: Miami Fire Rescue

Firefighters entered the home in search of the victim, a 65-year-old man, who was found in the back of the home on the floor.

The victim, identified by his family as Rogel Escalona, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with over 30% of his body with 1st and 2nd degree burns and is in critical condition, said authorities.

"Two Miami Police officers heroically entered the structure to render aid to the family and suffered smoke inhalation," said a Miami Fire Rescue spokesperson. "A Miami Firefighter was also transported to Jackson Hospital for an evaluation."

The fire was extinguished within minutes, according to authorities.

The family of four has been displaced and The American Red Cross was contacted to assist them.

The cause of the fire is not clear yet and the investigation is ongoing.