Man in custody after domestic incident leads to SWAT standoff at Miramar home

SWAT team members were called out to a Miramar home Wednesday morning following reports of a man barricaded inside.

Miramar police officers initially responded to the home along southwest 32nd Street after receiving a call involving alleged domestic battery.

According to the arrest report, Kenneth Mithoff grabbed the victim by her throat and later pointed a loaded handgun at her, threatening to kill her.

The victim reportedly managed to leave the home -- while a young child remained inside.

Police say the armed suspect barricaded himself inside the home.

The SWAT team later arrived, according to Miramar police.

The SWAT standoff ended shortly after 9:00 a.m. -- as the Mithoff was taken into custody and the child was said to be okay.

He faces several charges including aggravated battery with a firearm and battery by strangulation.