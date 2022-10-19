Man Injured After Being Shot at SW Miami-Dade Gun Range

Police are investigating an incident Wednesday morning at a shooting range in southwest Miami-Dade that injured one man.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed that a man was shot in the chest accidently around 10:30 a.m. at the Trail Glades Gun Range located near the intersection of Southwest 8th Street and Krome Avenue.

Police did not confirm if the shooting took place on the civilian side of the range or on the police training side. A person who was using the civilian side told NBC 6 he heard screams and employees told everyone to cease fire.

Details were not released on the victim, including his condition, besides he may have been in his 30s. He was taken to an area hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The range has been in operation since the 1950 and is operated by Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates