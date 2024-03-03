Miami-Dade

Man injured in accidental shooting between friends in SW Miami-Dade: police

A man was injured in what police say was an accidental shooting between friends in southwest Miami-Dade early Sunday morning.

It reportedly happened at a home near southwest 208th street and 120th place around 1:00 a.m.

NBC6 cameras were there as the man was rushed to the hospital. He is reportedly stable.

What exactly led to the gunfire and whether any charges will be filed -- remain unclear.

