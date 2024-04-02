Man injured, suspect in custody after shooting near Fort Lauderdale hotel

A man was injured and a suspect was in custody after a shooting near a Fort Lauderdale hotel on Tuesday.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded to the shooting just after 1:30 p.m. near the Plaza Hotel Fort Lauderdale in the 5100 block of N. State Road 7 just north of Commercial Boulevard.

The male victim was found and given medical care until fire rescue crews arrived, police said.

The shooter stayed at the scene and was taken into custody.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple officers in the parking lot of the hotel, with a portion of it closed off by yellow crime scene tape.

Police haven't identified anyone involved in the incident or released the victim's condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.