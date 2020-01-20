Man Jumped Out of Hialeah Police Vehicle After Arrest Before 2nd Capture: PD

A man faces more charges after police in Hialeah say he jumped out the window of a officer’s cruiser following his initial arrest.

The Hialeah Police Department says 29-year-old Samuel O. Jackson was arrested Sunday in the area near West 4th Avenue and 21st Street on charges that included hit and run, aggravated battery and fleeing the police.

Shortly after the arrest, Jackson allegedly jumped out of an open window and fled once again. A perimeter was set up and officers were able to locate Jackson and place him under arrest again.

Jackson faces additional charges that include prisoner escape and resisting arrest.

Police did not release any additional information on the escape as their investigation continues.