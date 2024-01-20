Man killed in drive-by shooting in Goulds: Police

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday in Goulds, police said.

Officers responded to Southwest 222nd Street and 114th Court, where footage from the scene showed a yellow tarp on the ground and a bicycle lying next to it.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the male victim was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Edward Roberts. Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.