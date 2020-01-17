Man Killed, Woman Seriously Hurt After Motorcycle Hits Police Car in NW Miami-Dade

One person was killed and another was rushed to the hospital after the motorcycle they were riding on crashed into a Miami-Dade Police vehicle.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 7 p.m. at Northwest 127th Street and 22nd Avenue, where the two people were thrown from their motorcycle after it struck the police cruiser.

The 39-year-old driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the hospital while his 31-year-old passenger is in serious condition. The police officer involved was not hurt.

Police continue their investigation into the crash at this time.