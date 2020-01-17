Miami-Dade

Man Killed, Woman Seriously Hurt After Motorcycle Hits Police Car in NW Miami-Dade

Officers arrived at the scene at Northwest 127th Street and 22nd Avenue, where the two people were thrown from their motorcycle

One person was killed and another was rushed to the hospital after the motorcycle they were riding on crashed into a Miami-Dade Police vehicle.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 7 p.m. at Northwest 127th Street and 22nd Avenue, where the two people were thrown from their motorcycle after it struck the police cruiser.

The 39-year-old driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the hospital while his 31-year-old passenger is in serious condition. The police officer involved was not hurt.

Police continue their investigation into the crash at this time.

