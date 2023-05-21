Man Kills Grandmother, Severely Beats Grandfather in SW Florida Home: Deputies

A man was arrested earlier this week after a gruesome scene in a southwest Florida home where he allegedly beat his grandmother to death and severely beat his grandfather, sending the victim to the hospital.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reported the incident took place Wednesday in the Collier County home. According to deputies, the victim's grandson Anthony Corrado called a housekeeper to help him clean up a "real mess."

The housekeeper arrived and found Corrado covered in blood and the dead woman's body in a bedroom inside the home. She told Corrado she was going to get cleaning supplies, but drove away and notified a Collier County Sheriff's Office deputy.

Deputies arrived and found the woman, identified by neighbors as Mary Schiavone, beaten with a bag around her head. Her husband, Tony, was found in another room with severe injuries. He was airlifted to a nearby trauma unit.

A hammer was found nearby covered in blood and Corrado was taken into custody. He is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery on a person over the age of 65.

Deputies said Mary Schiavone had taken out an order of protection against Corrado in 2018 due to domestic violence.