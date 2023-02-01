Man Murdered Near NW Miami-Dade Ranch Where Police Busted Cockfighting Ring

Authorities are investigating a man's murder near a ranch in northwest Miami-Dade where police busted a cockfighting ring.

Alfredo Alfonso-Martinez was killed shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of 18180 Northwest 129th Avenue, officials said.

Police haven't said how he was killed or released any other details.

The next day, Sunday, Miami-Dade Police responded to a ranch at the same address to investigate a possible cockfighting ring.

According to an arrest report, officers found several roosters with shaved feathers inside cages, along with a large cockfighting ring inside a makeshift shelter complete with chairs and an exterior viewing platform.

In the ring officers found dried blood and cockfighting paraphernalia including spurs and a scale, the report said.

Police arrested 57-year-old Elsa Sastureias, an alleged waitress who worked at the property, on a charge of attending an animal fighting event.

Miami-Dade Corrections

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in the killing of Alfonso-Martinez.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.