Man on the Run After 2015 Doral Club Shooting Surrenders to FBI

The charges stem from an incident at a Doral club on April 5, 2015, when police say Jonathan Cifuentes shot two people after being asked to leave

A fugitive who had been on the run for five years surrendered to the FBI when he arrived at Miami International Airport last week.

Jonathan Cifuentes, who was wanted in a 2015 double shooting in Doral, flew to Miami in federal custody on Friday and was arrested on the federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, the FBI announced Monday. The surrender was arranged by Cifuentes through Miami attorney Antonio Valiente, the Miami Herald reported.

The FBI then took Cifuentes, 29, to jail, where he's being held on two counts of attempted premeditated murder and one count of discharging a firearm in public.

The charges stem from an incident at a Doral club on April 5, 2015, when police say he shot two people after being asked to leave, according to court records. When the police went looking for him four days later, he wasn't at his mother's house, his girlfriend's house or anywhere else he normally went.

The FBI believed Cifuentes might have gone to New York, so federal charges were filed in June 2015, and an award of $10,000 was offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction, the agency said.

