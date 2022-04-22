Man Released From Jail After Allegedly Threatening Children With Gun in Tamarac

A Tamarac man who’s accused of flashing a gun and threatening a couple of children is back on the street.

Robert William Engles, 73, left the Broward County Jail Wednesday after paying a $10,000 bond, records show.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he approached two boys in the parking lot at the Sawgrass Lanes bowling alley, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

BSO

It happened about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, after dismissal from neighboring Renaissance Charter School at 8399 N. University Drive.

According to the arrest report, Engles appeared intoxicated when he walked up to the children, lifted his shirt, revealed a gun tucked in his pants, and told them to stop laughing or he would shoot them.

The kids ran off when he got in his car and chased them around the parking lot. They recorded the confrontation on cellphone video, investigators said.

When deputies arrived they said they found Engles, confiscated his Smith & Wesson handgun, and took him to a hospital because he had hurt his foot falling out of his car.

He was using a walker at his first court appearance Wednesday and started to explain to the judge what had happened.

“I have a permit,” he said. “I had the gun.” His lawyer interrupted him and told Engles not to talk.

Efforts to reach Engles and his attorney were unsuccessful.