Man Said He Had Grenade, Threatened Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Police Headquarters

Authorities are investigating a threat made at Fort Lauderdale Police headquarters Thursday afternoon.
Fort Lauderdale Police officials said they received a call around 1:30 p.m. from a man who said he was in the parking lot of the headquarters at 1300 W. Broward Boulevard with a grenade.
The man also said he wanted to shoot a police officer, officials said.
Footage showed a police dog searching the parking lot and officers in tactical gear.
After a thorough check of the headquarters, the threat was determined to be unfounded and operations returned to normal, officials said.
Officials said they hadn't located a suspect but a thorough investigation was underway.
No other information was immediately known.
