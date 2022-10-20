Man Said He Had Grenade, Threatened Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Police Headquarters

Authorities are investigating a threat made at Fort Lauderdale Police headquarters Thursday afternoon.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said they received a call around 1:30 p.m. from a man who said he was in the parking lot of the headquarters at 1300 W. Broward Boulevard with a grenade.

The man also said he wanted to shoot a police officer, officials said.

Footage showed a police dog searching the parking lot and officers in tactical gear.

ALERT: Police activity near the #FLPD main police station is related to a threat we received this afternoon. The building is closed to the public while officers secure the building and surrounding area. We are working to determine the source and credibility of this threat. pic.twitter.com/EjxasWYyHs — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) October 20, 2022

After a thorough check of the headquarters, the threat was determined to be unfounded and operations returned to normal, officials said.

Officials said they hadn't located a suspect but a thorough investigation was underway.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.