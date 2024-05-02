Man seen on video attacking gaming machines at Hialeah business with axe

A man is facing charges after police said he was caught on camera smashing gaming machines at a Hialeah café on Tuesday before fleeing with cash.

Otniel Rodriguez, 40, was arrested Tuesday on burglary, grand theft, and criminal mischief charges.

Police said Rodriguez was the suspect who was caught on surveillance footage entering the Rainbow Café on West 19th Street wearing a wig, a hat, and a mask that covers his face.

Officials said the suspect proceeded to pull out an axe and smash several gaming machines inside the cafeteria, with one man inside at the time.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The video also shows another individual trying to stop the suspect using a chair, but the suspect continued to swing away at the machines.

Rodríguez appeared before a Miami-Dade bond court judge on Wednesday. According to the judge, Rodríguez destroyed three gaming machines and stole $7,000 in cash.

Miami-Dade Corrections Otniel Rodriguez

Investigators said it’s not Rodríguez’s first offense involving gaming machines.

He allegedly committed a similar crime on February 29th at a Hialeah gas station, where he reportedly used a small hammer to damage three gaming machines and steal cash.

The owners of the Rainbow Café expressed gratitude for Rodríguez’s arrest.

"The business owners are very grateful to the Hialeah police department for their quick response, investigation and arrest of the suspect," the owners said in a statement.

Rodriguez was booked into jail, where he remained held Thursday morning. Attorney information wasn't available.