Man Shoots Suspected Robber in Miramar: Police

A man is in custody after he shot a suspected armed robber Monday night in Miramar.

Paramedics responded at around 9:30 p.m. to the Silver Shores community near Dykes Road.

The shooter told investigators he was the victim of an attempted armed robbery and shot the suspected robber, according to Miramar Police Spokesperson Tania Rues.

The suspected robber was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

Further details were not available.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

